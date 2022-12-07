Watch CBS News
BMW Dallas Marathon forecast: above normal temps on race weekend

By Erin Moran

What to expect in the forecast for the BMW Dallas Marathon
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's looking like temperatures will stay above "normal" as we head into race weekend, but we will be contending with some wet weather.

Rain and storm chances look to be higher on Saturday as a cold front moves in. Cloudy skies, winds transitioning from south to north at 5-15 MPH, and scattered showers and storms are expected.

As of Tuesday afternoon's forecast, Sunday looks to be the quieter of the two race days, though we're expecting partly sunny skies, winds transitioning from the north to the east at 5-10 mph, and just a 20% chance for isolated showers.

Highs on both days are forecast in the mid-60s.

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

