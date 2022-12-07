BMW Dallas Marathon forecast: above normal temps on race weekend

What to expect in the forecast for the BMW Dallas Marathon

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's looking like temperatures will stay above "normal" as we head into race weekend, but we will be contending with some wet weather.

Rain and storm chances look to be higher on Saturday as a cold front moves in. Cloudy skies, winds transitioning from south to north at 5-15 MPH, and scattered showers and storms are expected.

As of Tuesday afternoon's forecast, Sunday looks to be the quieter of the two race days, though we're expecting partly sunny skies, winds transitioning from the north to the east at 5-10 mph, and just a 20% chance for isolated showers.

Highs on both days are forecast in the mid-60s.