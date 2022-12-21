Blaze reignites at Dallas condominium complex that caught fire this morning

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas condominium complex that caught fire early Wednesday morning has caught fire, again.

At 1:50 a.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue units were sent to a structure fire call at the Parkway Quarter Condominiums on Bent Tree Forest Drive. When firefighters arrived, officials say a fire was seen coming out of the second floor.

While there, firefighters found that the flames were within the walls and between the floors and so they called for second and third-alarm responses. Approximately 60 to 70 firefighters then arrived to help.

That fire was put out just after 5 a.m.

According to investigators, the fire was most likely caused by an "unspecified electrical malfunction in the fixed wiring in the ceiling space between the first and second floors" and will be classified as accidental.

Hours later, at 1:13 p.m., fire units were sent to the complex again after witnesses noticed a light haze coming from the building.

"The response immediately escalated to a second alarm, as flames had already begun to show. Soon thereafter a third alarm was dispatched after flames broke through the roof following a partial collapse; and later, a fourth alarm was added for manpower," a Dallas Fire-Rescue official said.

Some residents had evacuated the building after the early morning fire, but there were at least two residents who were inside collecting personal items when the second fire began, officials said. They were assisted to safety.

Officials said the second fire involved a part of the structure which "showed no signs of being involved in the fire from earlier in the morning," and that they will be investigating it separately to determine exactly how it began.

No injuries were reported in either fire; However, officials say 42 units were affected by flames, smoke, water. Twenty-two of those are without power.

Red Cross says it's helping all of those who were impacted.