Big rig crashes in Richardson, closes southbound Central Expressway

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A crash involving a big rig has southbound Central Expressway closed near Belt Line Road in Richardson.

The accident happened just before 1 p.m. Monday. According to Richardson police, a semi-trailer and a box truck were involved with the accident. There is no information available about the cause.

For several hours, the big rig was on its side on top of the HOV divider, TxDOT said. Due to this, TxDOT will need to make repairs to the divider before the HOV lanes are open in both directions.

No reports of injuries.

A heavy duty wrecker is on scene to help clear the freeway. All southbound lanes will be closed for a few more hours, except for the right lane.