Big rig crash snarls traffic for miles in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A traffic alert was issued this afternoon and evening in Dallas.

A big rig crash on SB I-35 at Illinois Avenue caused a backup that stretched more than six miles south past downtown.

No word yet on what caused the crash, but the truck did leak diesel fuel onto the freeway.

A hazardous materials team was called in to help clean up the mess.

Alternate routes could be Marsalis Avenue to the east or Hampton Road to the west.

No one was injured.