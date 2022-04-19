Watch CBS News

Big rig crash snarls traffic for miles in Dallas

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

Big rig crash snarls traffic for miles in Dallas 00:46

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A traffic alert was issued this afternoon and evening in Dallas.

A big rig crash on SB I-35 at Illinois Avenue caused a backup that stretched more than six miles south past downtown.

No word yet on what caused the crash, but the truck did leak diesel fuel onto the freeway.

A hazardous materials team was called in to help clean up the mess.

Alternate routes could be Marsalis Avenue to the east or Hampton Road to the west.

No one was injured. 

First published on April 19, 2022 / 5:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.