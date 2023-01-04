Watch CBS News
Big rig crash in Dallas backs up LBJ Freeway during rush hour

By Giles Hudson

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash involving a big rig is creating a big mess on LBJ Freeway in North Dallas this afternoon.

The accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway over Hillcrest Road.

TxDOT video shows the truck on its side and over part of the guard railing in the right lane.

Traffic is backed up past the Dallas North Tollway and growing.

No word yet on how the driver of the truck is doing.

Dallas Fire-Rescue has been called out to work a fuel spill related to the accident

