Big names eye Lake Highlands basketball star Tre Johnson, 2024's no. 1 prospect

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Since stepping foot on the floor as a freshman, Tre Johnson has commanded attention.

Tre Johnson CBSDFW.com

"You know from day one, we planned to be here, but we didn't know how it was going to happen or when it was going to happen. So us being here, it's kind of exciting, but we kind of handled it like it's what we expected," said his father, Richard Johnson.

Now a 6'5" junior, the Lake Highlands star is a human highlight reel.

"When the lights come on, [when] it's a big game and it's a big moment, he is always ready and he's always delivered. He has been doing that since he was young," said Wildcats head coach Joe Duffield

Those lights are brighter than ever. Tre is the consensus number one prospect in the class of 2024 - not just in Texas, but the entire country. Some of the big names after his signature include Kentucky, Duke, Texas, and Baylor, his father's alma mater.

"I'm still enjoying it. I don't care when it's over. I'm still enjoying it," Tre said.

"This is what we wanted out of it. My job is to keep on pushing him, but keep him humble," Richard added.

Lake Highlands basketball star Tre Johnson and Kevin Durant CBSDFW.com

That's a tough ask for a highschooler when NBA all-stars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant - Tre's favorite player - are taking notice.

"Being able to work out and meet him and talk to him is always fun," said Tre.

While joining James and Durant in the NBA is the long-term goal, Tre's sights are set on just one thing for now. "To win state. That's the main goal."

And Lake Highlands is poised to do just that. They're ranked number one in the state Class 6A tournament bracket.

"Watching my son lead the team and win a state championship, I think that would be very exciting," Richard said, "and something we are looking forward to doing."

It's all possible with Tre leading the way.

"I think the special thing about Tre is that he plays the game of basketball the right way," said Coach Duffield. "It's about the team. It's about winning."