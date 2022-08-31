Big Brothers Big Sisters launches new program, needs more mentors

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Big Brothers Big Sisters needs your help and are currently looking for mentors for their Mentor 2.0 program.

"My first mentee was a senior by the time I was matched, and she's now in her third semester in college," said Christin Stanford, who's been a mentor for three years. "I'm so proud of her."

Stanford says the high school students mean a lot to her.

"That [high school] is a tough time to navigate both tactically as well as emotionally," she said.

The Mentor 2.0 program is aimed specifically at high school students and pairs the teens with mentors.

The pairs have weekly online communications with a lesson plan, and the mentor can coach the kids and chat with them.

Once a month they meet during an in-person group event with others in the program. It's all focused on helping their mentee do well in school, prepare for college and figure out what career path they might be interested in.

Stanford said she always felt compelled to help Big Brothers Big Sisters, but her busy schedule made it difficult to take part in their traditional program.

"Once I found out about the Mentor 2.0 program, it's for sophomore through senior years, it's high school students, the time commitment of monthly and then weekly on the app...it was a no-brainer," she said. "I didn't have any excuses anymore, and I'm so glad I finally did it."

For Stanford, the program has made a lasting impact and she encourages others to consider helping out.

"It is so worthwhile, so fulfilling, and for the less time commitment for how much you're getting out of it, the benefit is just enormous," she said.

Anyone interested in being part of the program can apply here.