Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Dallas celebrates 95 years of service

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This weekend, Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Dallas is celebrating their mission of mentorship. CBS 11 is a proud sponsor of this year's Big Black Tie Ball. It's the 25th anniversary of the event, honoring a legacy spanning 95 years.

"The organization has been around since 1904," said Derron Christmas, who's on the board for Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Dallas. "What they realized is that every child has potential, but every child does not have equal opportunity."

It was a young New York City court clerk who set out to change that.

In 1904 Ernest Coulter noticed that more young boys were coming through his courtroom. He knew caring adults could make a difference in their lives, and that's how the Big Brothers movement was born. At the same time, members of a group called The Ladies of Charity were helping young girls. In 1977 the two joined forces, creating Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

"So what the organization has done, has made it to where men and women can be Bigs, mentors, to help Littles, mentees, unlock their potential," Christmas said.

It's a need that never stops. Christmas said more than 400 kids need a mentor right now. More than 300 are young men of color.

"It's a lot of things that happen, that go on, that only someone that looks like you that can really relate to you and actually give you some sound advice to help you through that."

The impact of the 95 year old mission is still being felt today.

"It's very rewarding to see that little grow up," said Christmas. "I'm always learning from him just like he's learning from me."

If you're interested in helping Big Brothers Big Sisters with their mission, you can find more information on the different programs on their website.

They are also hosting their Big Black Tie Ball on Saturday, November 12th at the Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas. Tickets are still available. You can find details here.