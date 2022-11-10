Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for Dallas mentors

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Mentorship is a need that's always present in our community, and one organization makes that its mission: Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Dallas.

"To know that I'm having a positive impact in his life, makes me really happy," Alberto Morales said. He's been with Big Brothers Big Sisters for six years.

He's watched his "little" named Cruz grow from a 10-year-old boy to a 16-year-old young man.

"The years went by so fast and he used to go to my waist and now he's almost as tall as me," Morales said. "He enjoys sports, enjoys video games, he is looking forward to college."

It's a relationship creating positive change in both of their lives.

"He's actually taught me a lot more than I think I've taught him," Morales said. "He's shown me how to be patient, how to appreciate the smaller things in life."

Morales wanted to share his story in hopes of inspiring others to help. He says while the need is great, the payoff is even greater.

"We're helping to shape the youth in the area," he said. "Who knows, we could have a little brother who's the next mayor of Dallas!"

Cruz is looking into going to the University of Texas at Dallas and is interested in a career in programming.

If interested in helping Big Brothers Big Sisters with their mission, you can find more information on the different programs on their website.

They are also hosting their Big Black Tie Ball on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas. Tickets are still available and you can find details here.