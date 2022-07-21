President Biden names three nominees to serve in administration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM) - President Joe Biden has announced three nominees to serve in his administration.

Biden nominated Shailen P. Bhatt, for administrator of the Federal Highway Administration, U.S. Department of Transportation; Jeff Marootian, for assistant secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, U.S. Department of Energy; and Stephen A. Owens, for chairman of the Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board.

Bhatt is the senior vice president of Global Transportation Innovation and Alternative Delivery at AECOM, a multinational infrastructure consulting firm. He was previously a part of the department of transportations of Colorado and Delaware. Bhatt also currently chairs an external advisory board for the U.S. Department of Energy.

Marootian currently serves in the Biden administration as the special assistant to the president in the White House Office of Presidential Personnel. He previously served in Washington D.C as the director of the District Department of Transportation and served in the Obama-Biden Administration as the assistant secretary for Administration and Chief Sustainability Officer at the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Owens is a member of the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, appointed by Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in Dec. 2021. He has served on the Environmental Protection Agency and has served as state director for then-U.S. Senator Al Gore.