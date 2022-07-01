Biden Administration to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the Biden administration to end the "Remain in Mexico" policy.

It was put in place by the Trump administration and forced U.S. asylum seekers back to Mexico until their cases could be heard.

So what does today's decision mean for Texas? Today - a significant legal win for the Biden administration.

The Supreme Court ruled it properly ended the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy, ultimately ruling the decision did not violate a 1996 migrant detention law.

"Today, Justice Roberts who issued the opinion said that's not what the law called for," Chavez & Valko Immigration Law Firm Partner Martin Valko said. "That it was just simply permissive and not mandatory."

Natalie Nanasi with SMU's Tower Center for Public Policy and International Affairs said that "what officially happens now is that the case will go back to a lower court to determine exactly what will happen with the Remain in Mexico policy."

All this comes just days after the deadliest case of human smuggling on U.S. soil when dozens of migrants were trapped in the sweltering heat of an abandoned tractor-trailer in San Antonio.

Darryl Pearson - a native to the area - says sadly, these types of trips are not uncommon.

"You make the mistake of getting in the back of a tractor trailer and having it locked behind you, you don't know if you're going to get to that destination or not.. have no idea," Pearson said.

On Twitter- Governor Abbott blaming the 53 fatalities on what he describes as President Biden's deadly open border policies. Now, promising additional, tougher truck state checkpoints.

"This is why legal pathways for to immigration are so important because desperate people will do desperate things," Nanasi said.

The White House said this week's tragedy highlights the need to go after the multi-billion dollar human smuggling industry.

It's launched an anti-smuggling campaign, which has resulted in more than 2,000 arrests in three months.