President Biden marks 50 years since car crash that killed his first wife and baby daughter

Biden commemorates late first wife and daughter Biden marks 50th anniversary of death of first wife and daughter 00:23

President Joe Biden visited the graves of his first wife and their baby daughter Sunday, the 50th anniversary of the car crash that took their lives. The pair and other members of the Biden family also attended mass at Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church, where the gravesite is located.

Following the service, Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden brought flowers to the gravesite of the president's late wife, 30-year-old Neilia, and 13-month-old daughter, Naomi. The two died in a car wreck on their way to pick up a Christmas tree shortly after Biden was elected to the Senate in 1972.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk between tombstones to attend Mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

Biden's sons, Beau and Hunter, who were 4 and 3 at the time, were injured in the accident but survived. Mr. Biden was not in the car at the time of the crash.

Other members of the family who attended the Sunday service included Mr. Biden's granddaughter, Maisy Biden, who was seen carrying a wreath. Hunter Biden was also in attendance Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

Mr. Biden married first lady Jill Biden in 1977. They have a daughter, Ashley, who attended the ceremony as well, AP reported.

Beau Biden died in 2015 at age 46.