Bethel Park police arrest fraud and forgery suspect at Jared jewelry store

Bethel Park police arrest forgery suspect Bethel Park police arrest forgery suspect 00:40

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) -- Bethel Park police have arrested a man wanted for fraud and forgery in Pennsylvania and Texas.

Gregory Lawrence is accused of using several fake identities to open credit card lines at jewelry stores across the country.

(Image Provided)

A worker at the Jared jewelry store in Bethel Park recognized the man from his description and called police.

Investigators questioned him, and while searching his wallet with his permission, found several fake drivers licenses from multiple states, police said.

Lawrence is accused of making a $7,000 transaction at the Ross Township store and attempted one at the North Fayette store but was denied.

He faces five counts of forgery and four counts of fraud.

Lawrence also faces charges out of Texas and Chester County, Pennsylvania.