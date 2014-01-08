Chili weather! A few places to order the perfect bowl in Dallas-Fort Worth

(Photo credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Texans take their chili so seriously that the Texas State Legislature even designated it the official state dish back in 1977. But what constitutes a perfect bowl of red can be a source of contention among chili connoisseurs. Whether you like it with meat and beans or not, these DFW spots serve the best bowls of red for those who crave something comforting and hot.

St. Pete's Dancing Marlin

2730 Commerce St.

Dallas, TX 75226

(214) 698-1511

www.dancingmarlin.com

This popular hangout offers an amazing selection of brews and some of the best food in town, including a dynamite seared tuna and an array of tasty pastas, but it's the lucky dog with chili that has won this neighborhood spot accolades over all of the rest. This super-thick, bean-free chili with grilled onions and cheddar cheese is certainly good enough on its own, but it's even better when slathered over the grilled smoky links that come from Rudolph's Market and Sausage Factory.

Related: Best Mexican Food In DFW

Holy Grail Pub

8240 Preston Road, Suite 150

Plano, TX 75024

(972) 377-6633

www.holygrailpub.com

When it comes to a truly tasty bowl of red, the Holy Grail's ghost pepper chili will set your mouth ablaze with utter delight. It gets its amazing flavor from a combination of ground beef, sausage and Stone Smoked Porter beer, but it's the sweat-inducing ghost pepper chilies that make this chili tip the scale. Sure, your mouth will feel like an inferno, but the pub's huge assortment of craft beers are perfect for dousing out the flames.

Fred's Texas Cafe

2730 Western Center

Fort Worth, TX 76131

(817) 232-0111

www.fredstexascafe.com

With three Fort Worth locations, you don't need to travel far to find some of Fred's famous burgers and chicken fried steak. But if you're hankering to get heated up with some of Fred's tasty chili, you can only find it on the menu when the temperatures start falling. Fred's secret recipe chili con carne is loaded with meaty chunks of sirloin and topped with crisp onions, jalapenos and cheddar cheese. The best part is that you can enjoy it several ways— straight up in a bowl, with cheesy fries or on top of Fred's famous burgers.

Related: Best Hot Drinks In DFW

Ilene Jacobs is a freelance writer living in Dallas, Texas. Ilene enjoys writing about a variety of topics, ranging from food, fitness and travel, to kids, pets and senior care. You can find some of her work at Examiner.com.