Baylor Scott & White in Frisco evacuated due to maintenance 'impacting operations'

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Multiple North Texas first responders aided in a hospital evacuation in Frisco earlier this evening.  

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Frisco was evacuated on Tuesday due to the maintenance of the hospital's electrical system impacting operations.  

A statement released from the hospital said that they are working to reschedule surgical procedures and relocate patients for care at nearby hospitals.  

The Frisco Fire Department, Texas EMFT and the Flower Mound Fire Department were among the agencies who responded to the evacuation tonight.  

First published on June 21, 2022 / 8:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

