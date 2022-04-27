Ballot measure considered for Dallas Fair Park, Convention Center

Dallas Council voting on funds for convention center and Fair Park buildings

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - On April 27 the Dallas City Council will consider a ballot measure that would allow for funding to transform Fair Park and the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center.

For Dallas residents, sale and property taxes won't be affected.

The upgrades would be funded by a 2% increase in Dallas's hotel tax.

If passed and voted on, the increase is expected to generate 300 million in potential funding which would be the largest capital investment in Fair Park history.

The money will not only be used for upgrades at Music Hall and the Cotton Bowl but will also be used to help pay for the 1.5-billion-dollar initiative to expand the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center.

The overall goal is to completely transform downtown Dallas, attract new visitors, and bring major tourism dollars into the city.

If the city council signs off on the ballot measure, voters will have their say on the plan during November's election.

Wednesday's meeting is at 9:00 a.m.