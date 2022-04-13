Backlog of commercial trucks at Texas border continues into seventh day

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- The massive backlog of commercial trucks at one border crossing in Laredo continues into it's seventh day after Texas Governor Abbott ordered all trucks coming into the state to be inspected.

The delays have been causing major interruptions to the supply chain in North Texas.

CBS 11's Ken Molestina, who is reporting from the Colombia-Solidarity border bridge, is the only reporter to have been granted access thus far to embed with Texas DPS troopers.

The total wait times for trucks coming from Mexico have been reported to be seven hours to cross. It's drivers' last inspection before they're allowed to continue northward.

A backlog of commercial trucks is seen at the Laredo border. (Credit: CBS 11 News) Credit: CBS 11 News

Though there is a current backlog, DPS has always had this inspection operation. The difference is that now -- per the governor's orders -- they are conducting safety inspections on every truck coming through, not just random ones.

The order to check every truck came down last Thursday. Gov. Abbott stated his intended goal is to use the inspections to spot cases of human smuggling as well.

Wednesday morning, DPS officials showed Molestina how they inspect the trucks and the different equipment violations they are finding.

They say that they have not yet found cases of human smuggling or contraband, but hundreds of equipment violations.

"It's all about safety," DPS spokesman Erick Estrada said. "These truck tractors -- when they get inspected here -- we can assure you that whenever they hit the road, that they are fully inspected and that they are not going to cause an accident because of defective brakes or defective tires. And this brings assurance to the people that these trucks are safe to be driving around Texas roadways. That's our message. We are trying to do everything we can to keep them and these drivers safe."

DPS spokesman Erick Estrada (Credit: CBS 11 News) Credit: CBS 11 News

Of some 3,000 trucks that have come through Laredo since the stepped-up inspection operation began, DPS says they've denied entry to approximately 800 trucks that are not safe to drive on Texas roads.