Atatiana Jefferson's sister Amber Carr dies 'surrounded by family'

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The sister of Atatiana Jefferson, the 28-year-old woman killed by former police officer Aaron Dean, has died.

Amber Carr, 33, was a mother of two. One of her sons was in the room playing video games with Jefferson when she was fatally shot.

"She was surrounded by family and loved ones. We are asking for your continued prayers and support as her two young sons deal with her transition," family attorney Lee Merritt shared.

Amber Carr passed away peacefully this morning. She was surrounded by family and loved ones. We are asking for your continued prayers and support as her two young sons deal with her transition.https://t.co/Nrh7M4ArYs — Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) January 30, 2023

Following Jefferson's death in 2019, her mother, father, and now her sister have all passed away. ⁣

⁣

⁣