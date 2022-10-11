Atatiana Jefferson's family awaits justice, 3 years after fatal shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Tomorrow will mark three years since Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed by a Fort Worth police officer, and her family says they are still waiting for justice.

Atatiana Jefferson, seen at left, was shot and killed in her home in Fort Worth, Texas, by police officer Aaron Dean, right, on Oct. 12, 2019. He faces a murder charge. Lee Merritt/CBS DFW (left); Tarrant County Jail (right)

Former officer Aaron Dean was indicted on a murder charge, but the case has yet to go to trial.

While Jefferson's sisters, Amber and Ashley Carr, wait for their day in court, they are beginning to make new memories at the home where she died.

"This weekend was the first time I ever built up enough courage to stay overnight," said Amber Carr. "I've never done that since the tragedy."

It's now the headquarters for the foundation they're running in Jefferson's name, the Atatiana Project.

"At first, it was kind of like, sad to be here, but our mother built this house and she always told us she wanted us to have a place to lay our heads," Ashley Carr said. "…Our mission is to inspire, educate and grow youth, urban youth, to exposure of STEAM – science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics – because we believe that was the definition of Atatiana."

Their sister had dreams of becoming a doctor.

"Before the tragedy, my sister would tell us all the time that everyone would know her name around the world, not knowing that this would be the aspect of it," said Amber. "But it is actually coming to pass."

Jefferson was killed by Dean, who went to her home for a welfare check after a neighbor called, concerned her front door was open.

She was playing video games with her nephew at the time and heard noises in the backyard. Police say the 28-year-old then grabbed a gun for protection.

Body camera footage shows within seconds of seeing Jefferson through a window, Dean shot her.

Dean resigned from his job and was arrested for murder.

Since then, his trial was delayed by the pandemic and then rescheduled multiple times.

"We're still going to be there and stand for the accountability for my sister's death," Ashley said. "…Our goal is to always have her name being said, so that while she's not here physically, she'll be amongst us forever."

The trial is now scheduled for December 5, 2022.

Jury selection will start the week before on November 28, Jefferson's birthday. She would have turned 32 years old this year.