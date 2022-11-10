At least 8,000 people expected to be fed at this year's Feast of Sharing

At least 8,000 people expected to be fed at this year's Feast of Sharing

At least 8,000 people expected to be fed at this year's Feast of Sharing

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – 2,500 pounds of sliced brisket, 2,000 pounds of sausage, all the fixings plus dessert – that's what's on the menu at this year's "Feast of Sharing" at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, hosted by H-E-B/Central Market.

"Last year we only had about 4,000 people," Fort Worth Central Market General Manager Austin Jourdes said. "This year unexpectedly, or maybe we should've expected it, I'm thinking we're going to serve 8 to 10,000 people."

Julie Schulze is one of 600 volunteers ready to help in any way she can. She knows firsthand how expensive it can be to put a meal like this together.

"I have a family of five to feed and we see that grocery bill every week," she said. "It picks up a little bit more. Things that I didn't used to think twice about now I think do we really need that? Where can we cut things that are not necessary?"

Feeding Texas, the state's largest hunger relief organization, estimates one in eight Texans are experiencing food insecurity. One in five children experiencing hunger.

"People are really struggling and there's a lot of things going on right now," attendee Tim Woolum said. "It's just.. the food cost is unreal and it's hard for a lot of people to eat."

He said enjoying a meal with his family means everything. No one went hungry.

"Really blessed to have something like this!"he said.

For those who couldn't make it Wednesday night, H-E-B/Central Market is hosting another "Feast of Sharing" in Dallas Nov. 29. If you are interested in volunteering, check out more information here.

Additionally, Kroger is working to fight hunger this holiday season. Now through Dec. 24, you can visit any Kroger location and make a donation at checkout to their "End Hunger Here" campaign. It will help the North Texas Food Bank, Tarrant Area Food Bank and other local food banks.