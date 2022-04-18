At least 1 dead after weekend water rescue on Lake Ray Hubbard

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after Dallas Fire Rescue was called to Lake Ray Hubbard just before 10:00 p.m. on April 17.

Officials say it happened after two men jumped into the water from a boat.

There had been a total of 4 people, and a dog, on the boat. DFR investigators said it's still unclear why the men jumped in the water, but that there were indications the boat may have stalled.

One of the men's bodies surfaced on its own and that person was pronounced dead at the scene;. The other man was pulled from the water and members of Rockwall County EMS performed CPR and transported him to a nearby hospital. The current condition of the second victim isn't known.

Neither man is believed to have been wearing a life jacket.

The two other people and the dog on the boat were rescued and were uninjured.