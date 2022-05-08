As temps rise, MedStar offers tips to beat the heat

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Ahead of four days of potentially record-matching or -breaking heat, MedStar is offering tips to help North Texans beat the heat.

According to MedStar, their crews have treated eight patients with a heat-related illness in May with five in the past two days alone.

Prolonged or intense exposure to hot temperatures can cause heat-related illnesses including heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Heat exhaustion is when the body loses large amounts of water and salt through excessive sweating. Losing essential fluids can interfere with circulation and brain function, and children and the elderly are most at risk. The symptoms include muscle cramps, paleness, sweating, nausea, and vomiting.

Heatstroke is a life-threatening condition that occurs when the body loses its ability to cool itself after suffering from long, intense exposure to heat. Some of the most common signs of heatstroke include confusion, vomiting, alteration in sweating, hot and flushed skin, rapid heart rate, decreased sweating, shortness of breath, decreased urination, increased body temperature (104 to 106 degrees Fahrenheit), or potentially even convulsions.

Heatstroke is a medical emergency. If you or someone you know starts experiencing any of the symptoms above, immediately call 9-1-1.

While heatstroke and heat exhaustion are common this time of year, they can be easily prevented by following these tips offered by MedStar:

Hydrate: Drink plenty of water during the day, especially if you are engaged in any strenuous activity. Sports drinks are a good choice if you're exercising or working in hot conditions, but water is a good way to hydrate as well.

Ventilate: Stay in a place where there is plenty of air circulating to keep your body cool. If you are indoors and don't have access to air conditioning, open windows and use a fan.

Cover Up: Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing to avoid absorbing the sun's light and trapping heat. Wear a hat to shield yourself from the sun, but once you feel yourself getting warm, remove any items covering your head which can trap heat close to your body.

Limit Activity: Heatstroke can occur in less than an hour when you are participating in strenuous activity during a hot day. If you feel yourself getting hot or light-headed, stop your activity and rest in a cool place out of the sun. Be sure to drink water or a sports drink before, during, and after any strenuous activity.

Check on Loved Ones: The elderly are especially vulnerable to heat related emergencies. Many elderly residents are not aware of how hot it may get in their residence. Call on older friends and family members regularly to assure they are doing OK.

Kids in Hot Cars

Texas leads the nation in child hot car deaths. MedStar offered the following tips to prevent these tragedies:

Do not leave children unattended in cars.

Be sure your vehicles are secured to prevent a curious child from becoming trapped in the car on a hot day.

If you have a car seat for a kiddo in your car, leave a stuffed animal in the car seat. When the kiddo is in the seat, put the stuffed animal in the front seat as a reminder of the kiddo in the back seat.

Use app enabled reminders that alarm to remind you to check for kids when you arrive at your destination.

If you find a child unattended in a hot car, alert authorities immediately, and, if necessary, be prepared to take action based on the instructions from the 9-1-1 call taker!

MedStar said these guidelines also apply to pets.