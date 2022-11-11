As temps begin to drop, experts offer tips for winterizing your home

Now's the time to winterize your home as temps begin to drop

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It may be warm now but with temperatures dropping, it's about to start feeling like fall. Experts explain what you need to know to prepare your home for those cooler temps.

Brent Eberhart is enjoying the warm weather with his grandchildren while he can before fall finally arrives.

"We've done a little bit to prepare for it," he said. "It doesn't look like it's going to freeze so we're not that concerned about water hoses."

Shane Zepeda, the co-owner of Brown Service Company, a family-owned heating and cooling business with 70 years of experience, says now's the time to prepare your home and heating system as temps begin to drop.

"Anytime we get close to freezing, you just want to be prepared," said Zepeda.

He says now's a good time to get your heating system serviced by a qualified technician before you need to use it. And if you have a gas heating system?

"You want to make sure that you have no gas leaks, that you're not emitting any carbon monoxide into the house," said Zepeda.

He recommends you get a carbon monoxide detector to make sure you and your family stay safe as you crank the heat up. He also says it's a good idea to protect your outdoor faucets.

"I've seen people take rags and wrap it around here. The biggest thing is you want to make sure that the pipe is insulated," said Zepeda.

Brent Eberhart says he tested his heater weeks ago.

"I changed out the filters on ours last week knowing that it was that time of year."

Texas has a Weatherization Assistance Program to help keep low income elderly and disabled residents warm this time of year. More information about the program is available online.