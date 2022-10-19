As North Texas continues to expand, so are the roadways

As North Texas continues to expand, so are the roadways

As North Texas continues to expand, so are the roadways

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you haven't heard, plans are underway to expand the Dallas North Tollway.

"When I first moved into the area, this was all farmland," Larry Wansley said. "I used to run out here. There was nothing."

Wansley is amazed by the growth he's witnessed in Frisco over the last 20 years.

"Oh it's absolutely phenomenal," he said. "It's a great place to live and with growth, people are coming in."

The $10 billion Fields project, being built off the Dallas North Tollway, is expected to bring 3,500 homes to the area. It sits next to the new PGA of America Headquarters.

As Frisco expands, the North Texas Tollway Authority is widening the Dallas North Tollway from State Highway 121 to U.S. Highway 380, adding one lane of traffic in each direction.

"That also includes where the Fields development is coming in and the PGA and the things going on here in Frisco, that interchange there is actually being rebuilt," Brian Moen, with the city's Department of Transportation, said.

Residents say this is already impacting their drive to and from work. Three ramp closures are currently in place.

NB Entrance Ramp south of Panther Creek Pkwy

NB Exit Ramp north of Panther Creek Pkwy

SB Entrance Ramp north of Panther Creek Pkwy

"I actually just left work from Dallas and it has taken me an hour and a half to get home so far and I still have about 20 more minutes to go," resident Megan Gortat said.

The construction is expected to last anywhere from 12 to 18 months.

"There's some pain upfront but a lot of benefit at the end of the day," Moen said.

Moen suggests using mapping apps like Waze ahead of time. One suggested road to take to avoid the closures is Preston Road which runs parallel to the tollway.