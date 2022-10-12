Arlington police investigating double shooting
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men got into a dispute that led to gunfire on Tuesday.
At about 1:10 p.m. Oct. 12, police responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Hollandale Circle.
Police discovered two men with gunshot wounds at the scene and were transported to a local hospital. One man is in critical condition and the other man is in serious condition.
