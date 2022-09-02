Arlington Police Department is expanding hiring options to help with staffing

The Arlington Police Department is expanding hiring options to recruit new, quality talent.

For the first time, APD will offer a 13-week Lateral Transfer Academy for current law enforcement personnel who work at outside agencies. After that program is completed, officers will complete a field training program.

APD is waiving the four-year college degree requirement for applicants of this program who meet the following requirements:

Candidates coming from a law enforcement agency with 100+ officers must have at least three continuous years of experience.

Candidates coming from a law enforcement agency with fewer than 100 officers must have at least five continuous years of experience.

APD will also be expanding entry avenues for the Basic Peace Officer Academy, a 32-week academy that is also followed by a field training program.

The four-year college degree requirement will be waived if the candidate for this program has the following:

Four years of active-duty military experience with an honorable discharge

Four continuous years serving as an APD Police Service Assistant / APD Detention Officer AND 60 hours of college credit

The four-year college degree requirement will be in place for candidates who do not fall into one of the above categories. A four-year degree is required for APD officers who wish to promote within the department.

"The reality is recruiting requires more effort, ingenuity, and willingness to adapt than it ever has before," said APD Chief Al Jones. "As more of our experienced officers become eligible for retirement, we have to make sure we're consistently replenishing our workforce with new talent. I believe these expanded hiring options will have a positive impact on our ability to attract quality candidates to Arlington."

For more information about the APD hiring process, visit ArlingtonPD.org and click on the "Recruiting" tab.