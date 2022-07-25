Watch CBS News
Arlington home to latest Lotto Texas multi-millionaire

By Annie Gimbel

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - It's raining money for Arlington's latest Lotto Texas winner to the tune of $7.25 million.

Actually, since he or she chose the cash value option, the winner will receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes.

The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (7-10-23-34-46-47). It was bought at Circle K located at 3950 Valley View Lane, in Irving.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. 

For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.

