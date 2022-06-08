Argyle Eagles head to state baseball tournament

Argyle High School baseball sent off to state tournament

ARGYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Argyle High School baseball team received a spirited send off from the school campus this afternoon.

The Eagles are headed to the state tournament in Austin.

Argyle will play in the Class 4A Semifinals Wednesday at the University of Texas Disch-Falk Stadium.

This is the first time in three years that the Eagles will compete in the state tournament. Argyle baseball won back to back state titles in 2018 and 2019.