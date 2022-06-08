Watch CBS News
High School

Argyle Eagles head to state baseball tournament

By Bill Jones

/ CBS DFW

Argyle High School baseball sent off to state tournament
Argyle High School baseball sent off to state tournament 00:43

ARGYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Argyle High School baseball team received a spirited send off from the school campus this afternoon.

The Eagles are headed to the state tournament in Austin.  

Argyle will play in the Class 4A Semifinals Wednesday at the University of Texas Disch-Falk Stadium. 

This is the first time in three years that the Eagles will compete in the state tournament. Argyle baseball won back to back state titles in 2018 and 2019.

Bill Jones

Having grown up in Irving, Bill has deep roots in the DFW area.

First published on June 7, 2022 / 7:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.