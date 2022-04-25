Appeals court delays Texas execution of Melissa Lucio

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio so a lower court can review her case.

The execution stay was announced minutes before the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles had been set to consider her clemency application to either commute her death sentence or grant her a 120-day reprieve.

Family and advocates of Lucio fought to stop her execution, arguing she was wrongfully convicted of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah in 2007.

Melissa Lucio The Innocence Project

The scheduled execution also garnered the attention of Kim Kardashian.

The reality star showed support for Lucio on Twitter, saying "I recently just read about the case of Melissa Lucio and wanted to share her story with you. She has been on death row for over 14 years for her daughter's death that was a tragic accident."

Lawyers for Lucio say the murder never happened and that there is forensic evidence proving her daughter's injuries were actually caused by a fall down a flight of stairs outside the family's apartment in Harlingen, Texas, days before her death.

Kardashian continued to tweet that "Mariah fell down a flight of stairs and two days later passed away while taking a nap. After she called for help, she was taken into custody by the police. Melissa is a survivor of abuse and domestic violence herself and after being interrogated for hours and falsely pleaded guilty. She wanted the interrogation to end, but police made her words out to be a confession."

So heartbreaking to read this letter from Melissa Lucio’s children begging for the state not to kill their mother. There are so many unresolved questions surrounding this case and the evidence that was used to convict her. pic.twitter.com/SjEtsfmZeq — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) April 7, 2022

Human rights organizations like Amnesty International were among the many groups applying pressure on the state to reconsider her execution, which was scheduled for Wednesday evening. But perhaps the most powerful of the voices calling for her life to be spared came from her oldest son John.

The 32-year-old son of the convicted murderer attended a screening of the documentary "The State of Texas vs Melissa Lucio" at Southern Methodist University earlier this month.

The documentary raises doubts about whether the mother of 14 actually killed her toddler.

Her son says Lucio was a drug addict and a domestic violence victim, but not a killer.

"To be exact, it was crack cocaine that she was abusing. She was bad on it," he said, admitting his mother was neglectful. He wasn't around when Mariah died, but believes his mother's story that his sister fell down a flight of stairs.

"She had a lot of accidents, a lot of falls, which is something they [CPS] never shared with my mother," John said.

He, along with his mother's attorneys, say her capital murder conviction was based on an unreliable and coerced confession that was the result of relentless questioning and her long history of sexual, physical and emotional abuse. They say Lucio wasn't allowed to present evidence questioning the validity of her confession.

Her lawyers also contend that unscientific and false evidence misled jurors into believing Mariah's injuries only could have been caused by physical abuse and not by medical complications from a severe fall.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz, whose office prosecuted the case, has said he disagrees with Lucio's lawyers' claims that new evidence would exonerate her. Prosecutors say Lucio had a history of drug abuse and at times had lost custody of some of her 14 children.