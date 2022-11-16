Another chilly day in North Texas, temperatures remain low to mid 50s

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's another chilly day in North Texas. After a cold start, temperatures are climbing into the low to mid 50s Wednesday afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies become partly cloudy.

Highs will reach the upper 50s Thursday with more sunshine.

A few changes will move in Friday as a cold front passes through North Texas. In fact, colder air will settle in again. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50. At the same time, with cold air in place, some moisture will likely scoot in from our south by Friday evening/night.

Some light showers and/or flakes mixed in with rain could fall late Friday night into early Saturday morning in parts of North Texas.

Right now, those rain chances are around 10-20%. Meteorologists will watch this closely.

By Saturday afternoon, high temperatures will be in the upper 40s. On Sunday, it's back in the low 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Conditions are looking good so far for the GM Parade of Lights in Fort Worth Sunday night, too.

Then, next week, CBS11 is still tracking rain pushing into the area for next Wednesday and next Thursday, which is Thanksgiving Day.

Rain chances on Thanksgiving are around 40-50%. Highs will be near 60.