Fort Worth Zoo keeps animals cool, some are used to the high heat

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - From frozen treats to cold baths, the Fort Worth Zoo is finding creative ways to keep their animals comfortable as temperatures climb.

Most of the animals at the zoo, especially ones that live in outdoor enclosures, are from areas of the world that have very similar climates to Dallas-Fort Worth, so they're used to the heat.

"The hot African savannah's and the humid rainforests in Asia, that's where a lot of our animals are found," said Avery Elander with the Fort Worth Zoo.

Still, zoo staff create icy treats for the animals to enjoy during the summertime.

"Sometimes the animals just need something to help cool them off," said Lisa Lloyd, a nutritional services quality control lead at the zoo.

The primates enjoy vegetables in their ice blocks, while the meerkats get crickets and chunks of meat.

"These ice treats are just a form of enrichment," Elander said. "It gives them something in their habitat they wouldn't otherwise have, and it kind of encourages them to use some of their natural behaviors like foraging and scavenging for these items."

The zoo habitats have plenty of shaded areas and watering holes the animals can retreat to when they need to rest or cool down.

Getting a hose-down also goes a long way when it's hot out. Mtoto, a southern black rhino, likes to follow up her bath with a little bit of mud wallowing, which helps her stay cool as well.

"We are a little more concerned during this time of the year with guests who are in the park," said Elander. "You can bring in your own water bottles. We have water fountains scattered throughout the park that you can use to refill your water bottles. We're just reminding people to stay hydrated when you're here."

Starting Monday, the zoo will shift to its summer hours. Opening at 9 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. gives people more time to enjoy the exhibits in the cooler part of the day.