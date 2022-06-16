AMBER Alert issued for missing Texas 13-year-old Kionna Braxton

HONEY GROVE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An Amber Alert was issued Thursday morning for 13-year-old Kionna Braxton after she was reported missing in Honey Grove, about an hour and a half northeast of Dallas.

Have you seen Kionna Braxton? Contact the Honey Grove Police Department at (903) 378.2222 if so. Honey Grove Police Department

Officers with the Honey Grove Police Department said Braxton was last seen on Tuesday, June 14 in the 1000 block of Elm Street. She has blondish/brown braids and is 4 feet 11 inches tall with brown eyes. Braxton was wearing an orange and white cheerleading outfit, and blue/orange/red Croc footwear.

Law enforcement officials said they believe Braxton is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction is urged to contact Honey Grove PD at (903) 378-2222.