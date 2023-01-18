AMBER Alert issued for missing 11-month-old Darla Steve out of Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for an 11-month-old out of Midland Tuesday night.

The Midland Police Department needs help searching for Darla Steve. Officials say her height and weight are unknown but she has black hair and brown eyes.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC)

Police say they are looking for 29-year-old Zach Jack Smith in connection to her disappearance.

Smith is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 167 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a gray 2022 Dodge RAM 3500 with Texas license plate number SDD9435.

Officials believe Steve is in grave or immediate danger and ask anyone with information to call the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7110.