AMBER Alert issued for 2 teenage girls from McGregor

McGREGOR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for two teenage girls out of McGregor, Texas.

Police are searching for 14-year-old Aysha Cross and 14-year-old Emiliee Solomon.

Aysha Cross and Emiliee Solomon National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Cross is a 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has black hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing "unknown clothing."

Solomon is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing "unknown clothing."

The suspect and vehicle description is unknown at this time and officials believe both girls are in "grave or immediate danger."

Anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to call the McGregor Police Department.