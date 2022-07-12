Allen police investigating after woman shot while driving

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Allen Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot while driving on July 12.

She was shot in the forearm near Ridgeview Drive and West Stacy Road in Allen. Arriving officers applied a tourniquet until paramedics showed up to help the victim. She told police that prior to the shooting a white passenger car or possibly a small white SUV drove along side and multiple gunshots were fired at her car.

The victim drove to the intersection of West Stacy Road and North Watters Road where she flagged down help.

Police said her injury is not life threatening.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Allen Police Investigator Julian Adames at 214-509-4256.