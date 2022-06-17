1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Alabama church, suspect in custody

One person was killed and two more wounded in a shooting at a church in a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday night, police said. A suspect, who has not been named, is in custody.

The Vestavia Hills Police Department said it received a call of an active shooter at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church at approximately 6:22 p.m. local time.

In a news conference Thursday night, Vestavia Hills police Captain Shane Ware said that a total of three people were shot. One victim died and two others were being treated at a hospital, he said.

Ware did not provide a possible motive or any details on the circumstances of the shooting, though he said police believe there's no further threat to the community. There was no word on how the suspect was apprehended.

The church had posted on its website that it was holding a potluck between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service were among several federal and local agencies assisting in the investigation.