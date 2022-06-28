Ahead of Fourth of July weekend, Tarrant County issues burn ban
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Tarrant County Commissioners Court issued a burn ban in parts of Tarrant County on Tuesday.
Commissioners approved an order prohibiting outside burning within the unincorporated areas of Tarrant County for 90 days - right before the Fourth of July weekend.
Tarrant County joins Ellis, Johnson, Parker and Wise Counties in issuing the ban.
These bans come as North Texas has experienced record heat and little to no rainfall over the last month.
