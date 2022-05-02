After Eastland Complex fire, Texas Gov. Abbott approves SBA disaster loans to small businesses

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved Texas' request for a disaster declaration in communities affected by the Eastland Complex Fire.

It has also granted access to its Home Disaster Loans, Business Physical Disaster Loans, and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which will provide low-interest loans to qualifying homeowners, renters, and businesses in affected communities. Counties included in the declaration are Brown, Callahan, Comanche, Eastland, Erath, Palo Pinto, Shackelford, and Stephens.

"Thank you to the U.S. Small Business Administration for providing this much-needed financial assistance to communities affected by the Eastland Complex Fire," said Governor Abbott in a news release. "The State of Texas will continue to work alongside our federal partners to ensure Texans have access to the best resources and support they need as they rebuild and recover from this fire."

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

Starting Tuesday, May 3 at 1 p.m., SBA representatives will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center to address questions about the disaster loan program, explain the application process, and assist in completing applications. The Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be located at 1310 East Main St. in Eastland, TX 76448, and will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 711 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.