Actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71 following battle with cancer

Actress Kirstie Alley, known for her breakout role in the sitcom "Cheers," has died after a recent battle with cancer. She was 71.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," her children True and Lillie Parker said on Alley's Twitter. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

In 1991, Alley received an Emmy Award and Golden Globe for her role as Rebecca Howe on "Cheers."

Years after the show ended, Alley earned more nods for her role in the sitcom "Veronica's Closet" and the miniseries "Last Don." She captured her second Emmy Award for her role as Sally Goodson in the T.V. movie "David's Mother."

"As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," said her children.

According to her children, Alley was being treated at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida.

"We are grateful for the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care," they said.