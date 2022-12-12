Giving holiday help year-round, Ability Connection cares for North Texans with disabilities

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Stringing together the efforts of many as we approach Christmas, Ability Connection gives back to North Texans with disabilities year-round.

David enjoys his trips to therapy. He's a quadriplegic, born with cerebral palsy, who has lived in the Garland group home for 23 years. CBS 11 News

Chief Development Officer for Ability Connection Jennifer Rotter knows said the non-profit is coming up on its 70th anniversary. It enhances the lives of people with disabilities. That includes eight adult group homes, including one in Garland.

At the group homes, people who live there aren't referred to as clients or patients. They are called members.

Members, like Julie (who's non-verbal), and receives the 24/7 care she needs.

"It's a very underserved population particularly in Texas," said Rotter. "Currently we serve over 900 adults and children. They are capable, creative, imaginative human beings. We work with them and help them live their best lives."

Another member named David enjoys his trips to therapy. He's a quadriplegic, born with cerebral palsy, who has lived in the Garland group home for 23 years. Monday December 12 happens to be his 66th birthday. His sister, Debbie, couldn't be more appreciative.

"This is his home. His family. That's what it means for him. Our family. He gets the care. I never have to worry about him. I know he's getting taken care of when I can't be here," she said.

For the fourth time, Ability Connection has organized what it calls the Holiday Deck Out, where employees from eight locally based companies, like the Fossil Watch Company, take a break from climbing the corporate ladder.

Jacob Demuynck, who works for Fossil Group Inc., said: "It can get really tough not to think about your schedule and what you're doing and how you're fulfilling all your roles and responsibilities. So, being able to take time out from that, and helping serve others goes along with the holiday spirit."

They lend a helping hand. Each company is responsible for brightening the day of one group home.

"It's a great day to work and come out and volunteer. We help put up decorations for those individuals, who may have difficulty in putting them up," said Rotter. "It's an amazing incredible feeling. You can see what a difference we're making in the lives of our members."