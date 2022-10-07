Watch CBS News
Crime

84 undocumented migrants rescued from tractor-trailer near Texas border, sheriff says

/ CBS News

Migrants rescued from truck near Texas border
84 undocumented migrants rescued from truck near Texas border 00:26

Eighty-four undocumented migrants were "rescued" from a tractor-trailer just north of the Texas border with Mexico on Thursday, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra tweeted.

"A concerned citizen called to report a tractor trailer arrive [sic] at a residence ... and seeing people unloading from the trailer," Guerra said, adding that authorities responded and "rescued 84 UDI's (undocumented immigrants)."

The location Guerra specifies in his tweet is described by Google as "a Census-designated area" known as Olivarez.

He told CNN that ICE Homeland Security Investigations are probing the incident as a human smuggling case.

Guerra also told CNN the people on the 18-wheeler are from Central America and none at the scene asked for medical aid.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 5:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.