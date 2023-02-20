All westbound lanes of NE Loop 820 closed after big rig catches on fire

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – All lanes of westbound Northeast Loop 820 were shut down Monday afternoon after a big rig caught fire, spilling fuel over several lanes of the freeway.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Rufe Snow.

The North Richland Hills Fire Department says westbound traffic is being forced off at Bedford Euless. Eastbound toll lanes are closed at Denton Highway.

No one was hurt, but officials advise the freeway will be shut down for several hours while crews work to clean up the mess.

Eastbound lanes reopened at 5:30 p.m. All westbound lanes remain closed except for one to eliminate backup, NRH fire says.