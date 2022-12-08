Watch CBS News
8-year-old suffers gunshot wound after drive-by shooting in North Richland Hills

By Julia Falcon, Giles Hudson

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills police are investigating a drive-by shooting that wounded an 8-year-old girl.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 7 at a home in the 6500 block of Jerrell Street, just off Boulevard 26.

According to police, the victim was inside the home with her family when they heard gunfire.

The girl was struck by the gunfire in her upper torso. She was the only victim. 

Her parents took her to a local hospital and she is expected to be OK. Police said she has non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on suspects, but police have just started their investigation.

Police say this was the only house struck by the gunfire.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 9:29 PM

