Watch CBS News
Crime

8-year-old boy struck, killed by vehicle while riding his scooter

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Oct. 10
Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Oct. 10 02:27

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A boy was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Monday. 

The accident happened at 3600 Dilido Road in Dallas. At about 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 10, officers responded to the location regarding a major incident. 

Police said an 8-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

First published on October 10, 2022 / 9:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.