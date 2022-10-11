8-year-old boy struck, killed by vehicle while riding his scooter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A boy was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Monday.
The accident happened at 3600 Dilido Road in Dallas. At about 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 10, officers responded to the location regarding a major incident.
Police said an 8-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
This investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.