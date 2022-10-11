8-year-old boy struck, killed by vehicle while riding his scooter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A boy was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Monday.

The accident happened at 3600 Dilido Road in Dallas. At about 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 10, officers responded to the location regarding a major incident.

Police said an 8-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.