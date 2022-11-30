$8.3M in methamphetamine seized at Laredo Port of Entry

As meth becomes more available, leaders call for more treatment options As meth becomes more available, leaders call for more treatment options 02:24

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at a Laredo port of entry seized $8.3 million of methamphetamine.

Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

"Methamphetamine is a controlling and highly addictive chemical substance that gravely affects its consumers," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry utilize their enforcement strategies to target high-risk commodities and intercept these deadly narcotics at the border."

The seizure happened Nov. 30 at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge.

According to a press release, CBP officers referred a 34-year-old man in a 2005 International tractor hauling an empty trailer for secondary inspection.

Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, officers found 913 pounds of methamphetamine within the tractor, said CBP.

The drugs had a combined street value of $8,399,905, according to the release.

CBP seized the narcotics, the tractor, and the trailer.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating.