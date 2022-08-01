Health officials report 6 new monkeypox cases in Denton

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Health officials have identified six new positive cases of monkeypox in Denton County for the week of July 25-31, bringing the countywide total to ten.

They are investigating these cases and working to identify people who may have had direct contact with the patients.

Anyone can contract monkeypox, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. Monkeypox transmission happens through close physical contact with someone who has monkeypox, including contact with objects contaminated with the virus from contact with an infected person. Monkeypox is primarily spread through contact with infectious sores, scabs, or bodily fluids. The virus can spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact.

Monkeypox often begins with fever, intense headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. The time from infection to developing symptoms is usually 7 – 14 days; however, individuals may develop symptoms 5 – 21 days after exposure. Anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should contact their healthcare provider and avoid gatherings, sex, or being intimate with anyone until they consult their healthcare provider.

Monkeypox vaccination is not currently recommended for the general public.