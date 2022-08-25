6 months after Russian invasion, Ukrainians adjust to life in North Texas

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — This week marks six months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Since then, millions of Ukrainians fled the country to seek refuge elsewhere. Many came to North Texas.

The Lynnyk family moved in Denton in April.

"We decided to move because we had three small children," said Iryna Lynnyk.

Iryna Lynnyk fled Ukraine with her husband and three small children after the Russian invasion began, settling in North Texas. CBSDFW.com

Now they are adjusting to life in North Texas.

"This country is very good," said Iryna's husband Dmytro, "Not easy because it's new country, new culture."

Iryna is taking English classes, but one major hurdle the family faces is trying to work.

"We are waiting for our employment authorization documentation, so it's hard without the opportunity to work here," added Lynnyk.

In the meantime, they are getting help from the U.S. Government and the kindness of others.

"Grateful for everybody," added Lynnyk.

The family says that American hospitality has been amazing and if the conflict continues in Ukraine, they may plant their roots in North Texas.

"After this, it's hard again to move to another place and start again," said Lynnyk. "It depends."

Dmytro Lynnyk holds one of his three children. The family came to North Texas after Russians invaded their home county, Ukraine. CBSDFW.com

In Burleson, Jane Homon, her husband, their 15-year-old son, and their dog left the hard-hit city of Kharkiv on Ukraine's east side.

"It was really dangerous," said Homon.

Their apartment and a local university where Homon worked were both destroyed.

"All our stuff, all our lives we just left in our city," added Homon.

The family rushed out of the county and is now living with host families.

"The southern people are more kind or some, and we feel it," said Homon.

While Homon also waits to get approved to work here, her family is considering staying permanently. "In our plans, for today, just living here and get some rights to find a job."