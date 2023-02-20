New 6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes area in Turkey already reeling from massive tremor

Rescuers still finding earthquake survivors in Turkey and India, but they are few and far between

ANKARA, Turkey (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkey's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two weeks ago.

A general view of damage following a deadly earthquake, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu take a helicopter tour of earthquake stricken areas of Hatay Province, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP) CLODAGH KILCOYNE / AP

Turkey's disaster management agency, AFAD, said the magnitude 6.4-earthquake was centered around the town of Defne, in Hatay province. It was followed by a second, magnitude 5.8 tremor. NTV television said the quake caused some damaged buildings to collapse, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties. Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency said the quake was felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake which struck Feb. 6 has killed nearly 45,000 people in Turkey and Syria. Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks since.

Here in DFW, the Turkish American Association of Northern Texas (TURANT) has been gathering relief supplies for those affected by the previous earthquake. Recently, they were able to ship nearly 10 tons of donated goods to the region.

TURANT has created a list of organizations where you can send donations to help support recovery efforts: