5th bus of migrants arrives in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fifth bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas on Wednesday.

City officials confirmed a bus arrived around 10 a.m. It's unclear how many people were aboard the bus at this time, but some of them were taken to a welcoming facility and offered services including health screenings, food and water and legal services.

Two buses arrived on Friday at 30th Street Station. Within hours, over half the people aboard the buses were on their way to their next destinations, immigrant advocacy groups said.