5-year-old shot in Dallas same day Fort Worth drive-by kills child, teen

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A 5-year-old is in stable condition, according to police, after suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday. 

The child was taken to a nearby hospital after the Aug. 28 shooting. 

Investigators said someone in a car shot at another car, striking the victim. The shooter then sped off. 

Another 5-year-old was shot across town, in north Fort Worth the same day. That boy, along with a 17-year-old died from gunshot wounds. 

It happened in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive. 

In addition to the child and teenage victim, an 18-month old was shot. The toddler's injuries were minor though and he is expected to recover.

Investigators said an unknown number of assailants drove to the home, got out of their car, and fired at a group of people gathered on the front yard before speeding off.

Investigations into both shootings are ongoing. 

